Head to Head Survey: The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Honest alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Honest and Insight Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 3 6 0 2.67 Insight Enterprises 0 1 4 0 2.80

The Honest presently has a consensus price target of $19.06, indicating a potential upside of 19.36%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus price target of $94.63, indicating a potential downside of 5.44%. Given The Honest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Honest is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Honest and Insight Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 4.80 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.42 $172.64 million $6.19 16.17

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats The Honest on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services. The company also offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. In addition, it sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. Further, the company provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; workplace services, including virtual technical support, remote service desk and automated self-service solutions; and procures, stages, provides, manages, and disposes hardware assets. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.