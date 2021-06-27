Amalgamated Bank Sells 562 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE RNR opened at $151.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

