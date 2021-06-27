Amalgamated Bank Sells 266 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,248,000 after buying an additional 491,583 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 416,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,080,000 after buying an additional 337,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN stock opened at $227.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $230.09.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,051.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.