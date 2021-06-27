Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives $39.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Canfor alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.