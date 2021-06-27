Amalgamated Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,488,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Royal Gold by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 147,436 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 146,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after buying an additional 137,658 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

RGLD stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

