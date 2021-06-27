Amalgamated Bank Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 525,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54,710 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,537,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,229,000 after purchasing an additional 232,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

MRVL stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $56.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

