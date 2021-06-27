Amalgamated Bank Sells 626 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 73,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

