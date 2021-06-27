Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,176 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in News were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,702,000 after acquiring an additional 977,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after buying an additional 159,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $102,780,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,837,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after buying an additional 132,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 4,584.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after buying an additional 2,506,057 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 1.57. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.40.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

