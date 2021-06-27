Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 546,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

EXPE stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

