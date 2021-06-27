Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OII opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

