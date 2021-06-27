Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Sells $70,631.40 in Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 14,070 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $70,631.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,918.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03. Ayro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.98.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ayro by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 201,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ayro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Ayro by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ayro by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ayro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

