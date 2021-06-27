Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $45.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,670 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $45,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after buying an additional 118,732 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 921,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after buying an additional 261,531 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

INVH stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.