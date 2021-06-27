Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 631 ($8.24). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 616 ($8.05), with a volume of 222,396 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £819.46 million and a PE ratio of 63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 782.11.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.