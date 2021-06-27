ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $109.20. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $108.95, with a volume of 3,185 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.