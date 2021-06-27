PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 3,070,140 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $388.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

