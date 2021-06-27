Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92,873 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $90.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

