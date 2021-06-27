OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $92,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

