Blair William & Co. IL Sells 161 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.94.

Shares of HUM opened at $441.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

