LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1,899.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $153.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.52. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

