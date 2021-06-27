Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

