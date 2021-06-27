Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 48,224 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 112.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

JMIA stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.