Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,726 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

