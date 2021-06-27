V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of V.F. worth $49,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $82.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

