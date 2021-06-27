Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,421 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $51,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,998 shares of company stock worth $15,315,981. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

LYFT opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.