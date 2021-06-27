Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $285.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $202.90 and a one year high of $289.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

