Mutual Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,736 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 42.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.