Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $47.63 Million Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $47,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Research by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in National Research by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,812,843. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.63.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

