Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 851 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

