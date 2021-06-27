Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 326.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592,126 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $56,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 896,477 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 295,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BW opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.70 million, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

