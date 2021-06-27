Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.49. Ovintiv posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Also, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

