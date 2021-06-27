LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

