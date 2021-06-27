LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,878,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

