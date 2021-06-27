Head-To-Head Survey: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97% Kirkland Lake Gold 30.36% 18.12% 13.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.55 $37.52 million N/A N/A Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 4.32 $787.71 million $3.41 11.67

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Kirkland Lake Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kirkland Lake Gold 1 1 7 0 2.67

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.79%. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.92%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Copper Mountain Mining on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

