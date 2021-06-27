LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,522,468. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $365.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.56 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

