Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,056,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 30,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

