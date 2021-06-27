Lido Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

ALL stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

