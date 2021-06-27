Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter worth about $4,441,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter worth about $6,368,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter worth about $5,702,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEAP opened at $10.63 on Friday. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

