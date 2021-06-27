Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Target Price at $28.00

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ERRPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERRPF opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.54 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 35.94%.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.