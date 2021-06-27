Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $102.66 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

