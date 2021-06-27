IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Position Lowered by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFO opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

