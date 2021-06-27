Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $49.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKIUF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52. Parkland has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

