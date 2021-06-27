Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Tailwind Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.