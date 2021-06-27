Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $253,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $479,000.

ETWO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ETWO opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

