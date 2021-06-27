Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $144,757.14 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28.

ILMN opened at $474.66 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

