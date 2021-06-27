Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells 2,670 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $117,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

