Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTAQ. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $17,177,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,702,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,438,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,632,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 22.3% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $9.86 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

