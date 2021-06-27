Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 511 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,647,000 after buying an additional 153,812 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 59.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

JBHT stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.99 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

