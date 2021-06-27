Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Liberty Broadband worth $86,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $173.09 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

