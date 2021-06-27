Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $476,000 Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

IYF opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

