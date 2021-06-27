Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

